MCA Inaugurates Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday proudly inaugurated the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here as a means to celebrate the City's contribution to the sport.

Spanning over 8,000 sq. ft., this world-class museum stands as a fitting tribute to Mumbai’s unparalleled contribution to Indian and global cricket. The museum officially opened with much celebration at an event attended by dignitaries, cricketing legends, administrators, and members of the Mumbai cricket fraternity.

Beginning September 22, 2025, the museum will be open to the public through mandatory online bookings. Ticket prices and time slots will be announced shortly.

At the grand entrance, visitors are welcomed by life-size statues of Sharad Pawar and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. These statues symbolise the enduring spirit of Mumbai cricket and its illustrious champions who have inspired generations. Inside, the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum offers a unique blend of physical memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and advanced digital experiences.

The collection honours Mumbai’s cricketing giants through specially curated sections dedicated to India’s cricketing stalwarts, women’s cricket achievements, World Cup triumphs, administrators and their contributions, and member clubs of MCA. From historic memorabilia to an audio-visual experience centre, the museum blends nostalgia with innovation, offering an immersive journey through the city’s cricketing heritage.

The highlight of the museum is a priceless collection of rare and iconic memorabilia gifted by Mumbai’s legendary cricketers, showcasing the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket and its lasting impact on Indian and world cricket.

“I am truly honoured to have this museum named after me. Mumbai’s cricketing journey - from its maidans to the global stage - is a story of talent, dedication, and passion. This museum celebrates that rich legacy and the many unsung heroes who have worked behind the scenes to support and grow the sport. I hope it continues to inspire future generations to carry forward the proud spirit of Mumbai cricket,” Sharad Pawar, Member of The Rajya Sabha, said on the occasion.

Former captain of the Indian men's cricket team Sunil Gavaskar said, “I must say I’ve always considered myself a student of cricket history. In our playing days, there were no videos - only books and magazines. We learned from reading, from autobiographies, and from the written word. That’s why seeing this museum makes me genuinely happy. MCA has done a wonderful job, not just for Mumbai cricket but for Indian cricket as a whole. Young players who visit will find inspiration in the stories and history preserved here. IANS

