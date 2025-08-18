McAtee leaves Man City to join Nottingham Forest on five-year deal

London: James McAtee has left Manchester City to sign for Nottingham Forest on five-year deal. The move ended an 11-year association with his boyhood club for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, having first joined Man City academy at Under-11 level.

McAtee has scored seven times in 34 appearances for his boyhood Club, Manchester City. He enjoyed two successful spells on loan at Sheffield United from 2022, playing 75 times for the Blades, scoring 14 times and registering eight assists. IANS

Also Read: 79th Independence Day ACA U17 Chess Tournament: Shuvang clinches title

Also watch: