Mcsweeney, Edwards power Australia A to 350/9 against India A

Lucknow: Captain Nathan McSweeney’s resolute 74 and Jack Edwards’ scintillating 88 fuelled Australia A to 350/9 against India A after the end of the opening day of the second unofficial Test in Lucknow. While Australia A thrived on moments of individual brilliance, India A found solace in its left-arm spinner Manav Suthar’s five-wicket haul, which kept the hosts in the contest.

Shades of last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy rivalry unfurled in the opening hour when Mohammed Siraj charged at Australia’s teenage Test batter Sam Konstas, trading blows. While Siraj kept Konstas quiet while relentlessly pursuing his wicket, Prasidh Krishna lured Campbell Kellaway to give away a thick outside edge, which flew straight to Sai Sudharsan, stationed at gully.

After hardly getting any room to open his arms, Konstas broke the shackles on his 22nd delivery to pick up his first boundary. He creamed Gurnoor Brar’s overpitched effort with a controlled shot for his first boundary of the day. Australia A skipper Nathan McSweeney was quick off the blocks, reeling in three consecutive fours, showing early intent.

Lucknow’s scorching heat started to take a toll on players as the second drinks break was taken after the 18th over. McSweeney and Konstas dictated the flow of play by offering no forced shots and playing each delivery on merit, as the first session ended with Australia A putting 77/1 in 27 overs.

The visitors cranked it up in the second session with McSweeney thwacking a four off Siraj to get Australia A going. Konstas topped it up with two more fours against Krishna. With India in dire need of a breakthrough, Siraj took the onus on himself to break the 86-run stand. With Konstas on 49, Siraj forced an outside edge off the 19-year-old to Dhruv Jurel, while trying to defend the ball. A huge cheer erupted from the small section of spectators present at the stadium. (ANI)

