Medvedev Disqualified After Striking Fan with Ball; Djokovic Advances to China Open Final

BEIJING, Oct 5: Daniil Medvedev was disqualified after his frustrations resulted in a fan getting injured during his China Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic on Monday.

The instance took place when Medvedev was defaulted for hitting someone in the front row after losing a point when Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3.

The fan was provided with medical assistance — seemed like they got hurt near their eye — after he was escorted away from the stands. The play was stopped as the match officials were seen speaking to Medvedev.

“It’s a shock to be honest. I hope the person isn’t badly injured. But at the same time, I feel bad for Daniil. I’m sure he didn’t want to do it intentionally,” Djokovic, who will face Alex de Minaur in the final, said after the match.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was sensationally disqualified from the 2020 US Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Alex de Minaur advanced to the final when Hubert Hurkacz retired due to an apparent injury midway through the second set of their semifinal.

De Minaur led 6-4, 3-2 when Hurkacz — who was barely able to run for balls in the second set — stopped playing.

The nature of Hurkacz’s injury was not immediately clear.

De Minaur sits ninth in the qualifying rankings for the ATP Finals. Agencies

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