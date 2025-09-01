Medvedev splits with longtime coach Gilles Cervara

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev has split with longtime coach Gilles Cervara after a disappointing season ended with his meltdown in a first-round loss at the U.S. Open. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, and Cervara both posted messages on Sunday on Instagram, thanking each other for a successful partnership that included the Russian reaching No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

“I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future,” Medvedev in the caption of a photo of them holding their U.S. Open trophies. Agencies

