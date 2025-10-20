Medvedev wins first title in over two years in Kazakhstan

Almaty: Daniil Medvedev won his first title in two years on Sunday, defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Almaty.

Since winning in Rome in May 2023, Medvedev, ranked 14 in the world, has lost six finals including the US Open the same year, and the Australian Open the following January.

This year he lost in the second round in Melbourne before going out in the first round at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows.

After the US Open, Medvedev started working with new coaches Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke and responded by reaching the semi-finals in Beijing and Shanghai.

The 21st victory of his career also boosts his hopes of reaching the year-ending ATP Finals, moving him up three spots to 12th, just 875 points behind Lorenzo Musetti who is in the eighth and final place.

“It is great. I was not super happy with how I played in some moments of the match, but to win feels amazing,” said Medvedev.

“In the most important points I played good.”

The Russian will compete in the ATP 500 in Vienna next week in an attempt to continue his climb up the rankings. Agencies

