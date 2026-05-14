Meghalaya thrash Andhra Pradesh 8-1 to move within a draw of U20 National quarters

New Delhi : Meghalaya took a step closer to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship from Group A, routing Andhra Pradesh 8-1 at the Rama Krishna Mission Ashrama on Wednesday.

In other matches, Jharkhand defeated Rajasthan in Group A, while Group C saw Kerala defeat Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand win against Andaman and Nicobar, according to a press release. Meghalaya dominated from the very neginning of the game. Alex Manar, Mebanlamlynti, and Ryan Gibbs Kharnaior scored twice , while Phermanbha Lyngdoh and Sholinstar Syngkli netted one each. B Bharath Kumar Reddy was the only scorer for Andhra Pradesh. Meghalaya have consolidated their position atop Group A with nine points from three matches and just need a draw against Rajasthan in their next game on May 17 to secure the top spot and progression to the quarter-finals of the championship. (ANI)

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