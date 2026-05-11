Mehidy Hasan claims five wickets as Bangladesh take slim lead on Day 3

DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan claimed five wickets with his crafty off-spin as Bangladesh fought to regain control of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Mehidy finished with five for 102 to help Bangladesh dismiss Pakistan for 386 and take a 27-run first-innings lead on a rain-affected third day. Bangladesh then moved to seven for no loss, stretching the overall lead to 34, before bad light forced an early close of play.

Opener Azan Awais hit 103 on his debut to lead Pakistan’s batters. Three other batters — debutant Abdullah Fazal, Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan — hit half-centuries to complement him but Mehidy ensured Bangladesh took the lead.

Pakistan appeared set for a big first-innings total after resuming at 179 for one.

Azan began the day fluently, hitting two fours in the first four overs to reach 99. He then nudged Nahid Rana to point for a single to raise his century off 153 balls, becoming the 15th Pakistan batter to hit a ton on debut. Agencies

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