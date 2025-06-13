Mehidy Hasan Miraz Named Bangladesh ODI Captain

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the captain of the men’s One Day International (ODI) team for the next 12 months. The 27-year-old will lead the team starting from the upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month, succeeding Najmul Hossain Shanto. Currently ranked No.4 among ODI all-rounders in the ICC rankings, Miraz has accumulated 1617 runs and 110 wickets in 105 ODIs. IANS

