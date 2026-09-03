Mehrajuddin Wadoo Appointed India U17 Head Coach Ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi: Former India international Mehrajuddin Wadoo has been appointed as the head coach of the India U17 men’s national football team by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with the side beginning preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers.

Wadoo, 42, has taken charge of the U17 side as its preparatory camp got underway in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday. The initial phase of the camp will include trials as the coaching staff looks to identify and prepare a strong squad for the continental qualifiers.

India have been placed in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, which are scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20. The Indian youngsters will face hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam in the group stage.

An AFC Pro Licence holder, Wadoo brings experience from both his playing and coaching career. He most recently served as head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club and has also been in charge of Real Kashmir FC and Sudeva Delhi FC.

Wadoo enjoyed a successful international career with India, representing the national team in several major competitions. (IANS)

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