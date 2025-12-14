Melbourne Renegades sign Andrew Tye

Melbourne: Melbourne Renegades on Saturday announced the signing of experienced campaigner Andrew Tye to bolster their bowling attack ahead of the season’s opener. On the eve of the Renegades’ season-opening match against the Brisbane Heat on Monday night at GMHBA Stadium, Tye joins the team to replace bowler Tom Rogers, who has been ruled out. Possessing one of Big Bash’s most outstanding records, Tye has played 105 BBL matches and taken over 150 wickets, making him one of the league’s leading death-over specialists.

“I’m genuinely excited about this move — it’s a great bunch of fellas with serious talent and I’m looking forward to cracking in,” Tye said. IANS

