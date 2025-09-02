Men’s Hockey Asia Cup: Malaysia, Korea storm into super 4 stage

Rajgir: Malaysia and Korea sealed their berths in the Super 4 stage of the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament after registering emphatic wins in their respective Pool B matches on Monday. Malaysia, already the favourites in the group, underlined their superiority with a staggering 15-0 demolition of Chinese Taipei. Korea, meanwhile, brushed aside Bangladesh 5-1 to secure the second qualifying spot from the pool.

With three wins from as many outings, Malaysia topped the pool with a maximum nine points. Korea followed in second with six points, while Bangladesh managed three points from their lone win. Chinese Taipei endured a forgettable campaign, ending without a single point.

Both teams will now carry strong momentum into the Super 4 stage, where the competition is set to intensify with Asia’s heavyweights clashing for a spot in the final. IANS

