Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 likely to be held from February 7

New Delhi: The 2026 T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host, comprising 20 teams, is likely to be played between February 7 and March 8, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The matches are expected to be held at five venues: three in India and two in Sri Lanka. The final will be held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification. Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India and Pakistan are not playing on each other's territory.

After India refused to travel to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, a policy was adopted by both nations to solve the issue. Pakistan and India won't cross the border to compete in the ICC tournament for the next three years.

While the International Cricket Council is still finalising the schedule, ESPNcricinfo reported that it has identified the window and informed the participating countries. The format will be the same which was used during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, which comprised 55 fixtures.

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each, battling against each other to qualify for the Super Eight round. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each, and the top two will proceed to the semi-finals. India will defend its crown after lifting the prestigious title by trouncing South Africa in the final in Barbados.

As of now, 15 teams have booked their seats for the marquee event featuring India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands and Italy, who have qualified for a World Cup for the first time.

Out of the five, two teams will come through the Africa regional qualifier, and three from the Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifier. India is hosting several top-tier tournaments, including the Women's Premier League and the Indian Premier League. The five-team WPL will be hosted before the World Cup, while the tentative window for IPL is March 15 to May 31. (ANI)

