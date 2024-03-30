Men’s T20 World Cup: Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands to play tri-series in May

Amstelveen: With an eye on the Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held from June 1-29 in West Indies and USA, minnows Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands will play a tri-series in the shortest format as part of their preparation for the mega event. The tri-series will see the three countries play against each other twice at the VRA ground in Amstelveen from May 18-24. The Netherlands, which like Scotland have participated in the Men’s T20 World Cup five times, made it to the Super-12 and finished in eighth place in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

"We are excited to host this Tri-Series as part of our preparation for the T20 World Cup played in America and the West Indies in June.”

“Twenty teams will be competing in this year’s event which makes this World Cup a truly global event, with more than a billion TV viewers worldwide. The Netherlands team will be aiming to emulate the success they had in Australia in 2022,” said Roland Lefebvre, High-Performance Manager, KNCB.

Ireland have taken part in the Men’s T20 World Cup seven times. In 2009 it reached the Super-8 phase while making it to the Super-12s in 2022. Scotland's best performance in the tournament has been reaching the Super-12s in 2021. IANS

