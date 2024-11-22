Mental and Physical Freshness is a Key to Perform Well, Says Ricky Ponting

Dubai: Australia great Ricky Ponting reflected on the challenges of preparing for a high-stakes series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, emphasising mental clarity over excessive match practice and said that performing in the series will be more about “making sure you’re nice and fresh mentally and physically.”

“Preparation is always a hard one to get right. Because I’ve seen guys like Travis Head in the past where they’ve almost had no preparation at all, going into a game and then turn up and play one of the all-time great innings. “For me, it’s not so much the skills side going into games or series like this. It’s making sure you’re nice and fresh mentally and physically,” Ponting said on the ICC Review show.

The former Ausie captain further outlined his reasoning and reflected on past predictions that didn’t go his way, adding a touch of humour to his assessment.

Ravi Shastri had recently forecasted a close series, suggesting a 3-1 scoreline for either side but believing India could edge ahead with a strong start. When Ponting was asked his view on Shastri’s prediction, the 49-year-old stuck to his guns, saying, “I’m going to stick with the 3-1 Australia.”

Ponting’s prediction comes against the backdrop of a historic rivalry. India has not lost a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series since 2017 and famously won the last two contests in Australia, including their dramatic triumph in 2020/21.

Ponting also recounted a past exchange with India legend Sunil Gavaskar during the 2020/21 series. After India’s disastrous first Test in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for 36, Ponting had predicted a 2-1 series win for Australia. Gavaskar countered, predicting the same margin in India’s favor. To Ponting’s disbelief, India rebounded spectacularly to win the series 2-1, proving him wrong. IANS

