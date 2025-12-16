Messi Event Fiasco: Bengal Governor to send separate report to Centre

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday said he will send a separate report to the Central government outlining his observations on the lapses in management at the Salt Lake Stadium. "I will submit a report on this count to the Union government. At the same time, I will also give some suggestions to the West Bengal government on the precautions that should be adopted in case of similar mega events in the future. Till now, only one of the organisers has been arrested for this mismanagement. But that is just the tip of the iceberg. All those responsible for this utter mismanagement should be arrested," the Governor told mediapersons at the end of a programme at Lok Bhavan.

The Governor also said that the state administration and police personnel present at the stadium on that day could not evade responsibility for what happened and were equally accountable for the lapses. IANS

Also Read: Steyn calls for ‘stability in selection’ after Proteas’ loss in 3rd T20I