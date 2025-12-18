‘Messi event schedule changed at last minute’: Kolkata Police

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Wednesday said that Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s event schedule at the Salt Lake Stadium was changed at the last minute and that following the change, the police department did not hear from the organiser anymore. According to the police commissioner, Messi was initially scheduled to stay at the Taj Bengal, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Later, the event schedule was altered and Messi stayed at the Hyatt, located adjacent to the Salt Lake Stadium, which comes under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar Police.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata Police’s annual sports competition, Manoj Verma said: “Satadru Dutta had come to talk about Messi staying at the Taj Bengal. But after the event was shifted to a different location, there was no further discussion with him.”

Satadru Dutta is currently in police custody. From the beginning, there were allegations that the chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 broke out due to the presence of a large number of political leaders, celebrities and organizers.

Everyone knew from the start that Messi would be staying at the Hyatt. However, it is alleged that he was initially supposed to stay at the Taj Bengal, and after the change to a different five-star hotel, Satadru Dutta did not contact the Kolkata Police. IANS

