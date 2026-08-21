Messi strikes again as Inter Miami earn 2-2 road draw against Philadelphia Union

Chester: Inter Miami CF secured a point with a 2-2 draw on the road against the Philadelphia Union in MLS regular season action. Daniel Pinter and captain Leo Messi scored the team’s goals tonight at Subaru Park.

The home side opened the scoring in the 11th minute through a goal from Indiana Vassilev. Inter Miami levelled the scoring in the 21st minute through Academy product Pinter’s first MLS goal.

Messi delivered a ball for Suarez down the left side of the box, who redirected the pass with a header to find Pinter down the middle where he tucked the ball in from close range. The assist took Messi’s tally to nine and Suárez’s to eight.

Messi then turned the match around for the visitors in the 26th minute with his 13th strike this regular season. The Argentine maestro received a ball from Fray on the right end of the box, before cutting in and curling the ball at the far post. The assist, meanwhile, was Fray’s third this regular season.

The 1-2 scoreline then held through halftime. Philadelphia tied the match at 2-2 in the 58th minute through a goal from Neil Pierre.

The 2-2 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to secure a valuable point on the road.

Inter Miami now return home to host Toronto FC at Nu Stadium on Sunday. Agencies

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