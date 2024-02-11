Metz draw at Marseille to end losing streak

PARIS: Metz snapped a seven-game losing streak by holding ten-men Marseille to a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Friday. After 30 minutes, Marseille captain Samuel Gigot was sent off for a foul but Metz could not make the most of its numerical advantage.

Cameroon striker Faris Moumbagna put Marseille ahead after 56 minutes before Matthieu Udol equalised five minutes later for Metz with a diving header.

Metz remained third from the bottom of Ligue 1, one point ahead of Lorient and two clear of bottom club Clermont. Only Clermont has fewer goals.

The one point at home has lifted Marseille one place into seventh. Paris Saint-Germain leads Ligue 1 by eight points from Nice. Agencies

