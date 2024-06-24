Mexico beat Jamaica in Copa America opener on Gerardo Arteaga's goal

HOUSTON: Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in their Copa America opener.

Competing as a guest in South America’s championship for the 11th time, Mexico dominated the match and scored on their 17th shot.

Joel Latibeaudiere’s weak headed clearance went to Luis Romo, who controlled the ball off a thigh and passed to Arteaga. His left-foot shot beat goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and went inside the far post for his second goal in 25 international appearances.

Michail Antonio appeared to put the Reggae Boyz ahead with a short-range header in the 50th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside following a video review.

Mexico captain Edson Álvarez left in the 30th minute following a left hamstring injury and was replaced by Romo. Agencies

Also Read: Copa America 2024: Chile, Peru begin campaign with 0-0 stalemate

Also Watch: