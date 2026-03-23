Miami Open: Gauff fights back to enter fourth round; Andreeva faces Mboko again; Osaka knocked out

MIAMI: Fourth-seeded Coco Gauff led the way into the women’s fourth round, roaring back for a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over fellow American Alycia Parks.

Teenagers Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko booked a last-16 meeting that will be their third clash of the WTA season.

Eighth-seeded Russian Andreeva defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, while 10th-seeded Canadian Mboko downed Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova 6-1, 7-5.

Andreeva, 18, and 19-year-old Mboko have split their last two matches, Andreeva winning in the final at Adelaide in January before Mboko sent her packing in the third round at Doha -- saving a match point in the three-set win and going on to reach the final.

Alexandra Eala, whose surprise semifinal run last year launched her rise from 140th in the world to her current 29th, reached the last 16 with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Poland’s Magda Linette, who had toppled third-ranked compatriot Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Women’s second-round play wrapped up as the rain-hit tournament got back on schedule.

Fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula, runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka last year, advanced when ailing British opponent Francesca Jones retired while trailing 6-1, 3-0 in their match.

Australian qualifier Talia Gibson — coming off an impressive quarterfinal run in Indian Wells — took down four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-5, 6-4.

Gibson next faces 18-year-old American 18th seed Iva Jovic, who eliminated former World No. 2 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-1. Agencies

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