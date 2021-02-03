Michael Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages

MELBOURNE: Michael Klinger has decided to step down as Melbourne Renegades head coach after two years of service and will now be the head of male cricket at New South Wales.



Klinger said he is leaving the club with a heavy heart but with a view to further developing his professional career in Sydney.

"Although the seasons didn't go to plan, I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach and can see a bright future in the coming seasons with such a young and talented group. I wish them all the best for the future," Klinger said in a statement.

"My new role as head of men's cricket with CNSW is an extremely exciting position. I'm looking forward to this great opportunity working with Greg Mail and their senior squads, pathways, and Big Bash programs." IANS

