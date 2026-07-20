Michael Olise Surpasses Pele with Record Seven Assists in Single World Cup

MIAMI: Michael Olise broke Pele’s record for most assists in a single FIFA World Cup edition after setting up Kylian Mbappe twice during France’s third-place match against England at the Miami Stadium.

The assist took his tally to seven in this edition, overtaking the Brazilian legend’s record of six achieved in 1970. The assists came in the 48th and 66th minutes for France’s first and third goals of the match after it conceded four goals in the first half. Agencies

Players with most assists in a single FIFA World Cup:

7 – Michael Olise (France) - 2026

6 – Pelé (Brazil) - 1970

5 – Robert Gadocha (Poland) - 1974

5 – Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) - 1982

5 – Diego Maradona (Argentina) - 1986

5 – Thomas Häßler (Germany) - 1994

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