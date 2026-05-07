Michael Vaughan slams ECB over late appointment of national selector

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has strongly criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the delay in appointing a new national selector, calling the situation “ridiculous” as the team approaches an important Test series against New Zealand.

The position has been open since Luke Wright announced he would step down on January 22. He left after the T20 World Cup in March. Even though the vacancy has lasted over four months and the County Championship has already had four rounds, the process to find his successor has just now reached its final stages, with interviews held this week.

Vaughan was direct in his comments about the situation. “It's ridiculous how they're announcing a selector so late,” he said on the Stick to Cricket podcast. He stressed the need for early involvement, saying, “I wanted the selector there on 1 April, going out, having a look, gathering information.” (IANS)

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