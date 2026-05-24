Mike Hesson begins Pakistan’s WC rebuild, backs youth ahead of Australia ODI series

New Delhi: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has outlined the team’s long-term vision for the ODI format, with the newly-appointed head coach insisting the team’s focus is firmly fixed on building a deeper and more balanced squad ahead of the next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

As Pakistan prepare for their upcoming home ODI series against Australia national cricket team, Hesson made it clear that the selection strategy over the coming months will revolve around expanding the player pool rather than relying solely on established names.

“Look, I think with one-day cricket with the World Cup in mind, in a year and a half, you know, we have to widen the group. So rather than the same players always being selected, the ODI squad is a work in progress. And there’s a number of areas we need to develop. And we need to make sure come the World Cup in a year and a half that we’ve actually got the best squad,” Hesson said on the PCB Podcast.

Pakistan’s preparations have already begun through an intensive white-ball training camp organised by Hesson and his support staff, designed to evaluate both emerging players and senior members of the setup.

“The last two weeks have been a good chance for us to identify some of that new talent, challenge them against some of the existing stuff, or existing players, and work out where the gaps are, you know, because some of these young guys are promising, but, you know, still got a lot of work to do,” said the the Pakistan head coach.

The upcoming Australia series is expected to serve as an important testing ground for several young players included in Pakistan’s 16-member ODI squad, particularly with a few first-choice batters unavailable.

“With the likes of Fakir Zaman and Saim Ayub, Usman Khan all sort of being out, it gives some opportunities for us to look at some younger ones, particularly in the batting side,” the former RCB coach opined.

Hesson also expects Australia to arrive highly motivated after Pakistan’s dominant 3-0 T20I series win over them earlier this year as he said, “They’ll be exposed to an Australian side who’ll be hurting from their performance over here last time.”

Despite Australia’s setback in the shorter format, Hesson believes ODI cricket remains one of their strongest areas.

“Their squad looks strong and they’ll be coming over here. ODI cricket is probably one of their stronger formats at the moment. That group is certainly probably better than their T20 at the moment,” Hesson mentioned.

While excitement surrounds the inclusion of several young players, Hesson urged supporters to remain patient as the next generation adjusts to international cricket.

“I guess there needs to be a little bit of patience with some of these younger players because, sure, it would be great if they come in straight away and perform, but reality in international cricket is not everybody can do that,” he said.

The Pakistan coach stressed that development and long-term growth remain central to the team’s plans.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to feel that you’re confident enough to perform,” he added. IANS

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