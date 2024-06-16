Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Budva: Millwall’s goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the young age of 26. The Montenegro international reportedly fell ill at his apartment on Saturday. “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected,” read the statement from Millwall Football Club.

Born in Grimsby, Sarkic started his career at Anderlecht’s academy before moving to Aston Villa’s youth system in 2015. He gained experience through loan spells at various clubs before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. Last year, he signed with Millwall, making 33 appearances for the Championship side. IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: ‘We can beat any team in the world’, Aaron Jones after sealing Super 8 berth

Also Watch: