Minakshi, Deepak to lead India’s formidable squad at World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in China

New Delhi: World No. 1 Minakshi and veteran boxer Deepak will lead India’s team at the World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2), set for Guiyang, China, from June 15 to June 21. India enters the event following a successful previous World Cup cycle, in which they earned multiple medals across different stages and delivered a solid overall performance in the finals, highlighting their rising prominence internationally.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced a comprehensive squad that combines experienced athletes with rising talents in both men’s and women’s divisions. India ranks third worldwide based on the total number of athletes in the Top 10, with a second-place ranking among women and fourth among men. Significantly, India holds the top position globally in the women’s division for athletes in the Top 3, demonstrating its strong presence at the highest competitive levels.

The tournament offers an important chance for Indian boxers to earn valuable ranking points and maintain their momentum during this vital competitive season.

Speaking on the squad, BFI President Ajay Singh said, “The World Boxing Cup is an important platform for our athletes to test themselves against top international competition. The systems and structures we have put in place are now consistently translating into results, with strong performances across weight categories. We are seeing depth like never before, and this consistency is helping India establish itself as one of the leading boxing nations in the world.”

In the women’s division, Minakshi (51kg) heads a talented group alongside Poonam (54kg), Prachi (57kg), and Mahi Lama (60kg). The team is enhanced by Saneh (65kg), Gitimoni G (70kg), Sanamacha C (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg), providing solid coverage across weight classes.

On the men’s team, Deepak (70kg) offers experience and leadership, supported by Rishi S (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), and Anmol (60kg). The team’s depth is strengthened by Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), and Harsh Choudhary (90kg), with Sawan G (+90kg) completing the lineup in the super heavyweight category.

The team has been training at the national camp, focusing on technical sharpness, fitness, and tactical execution ahead of the tournament. India enters the competition following consistent success in recent international events, including impressive results at the World Boxing Cup stages and the World Championships, highlighting the growing prominence of Indian boxing on the world stage.

Indian Squad for World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2):

Women: Minakshi (51kg), Poonam (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Mahi Lama (60kg), Saneh (65kg), Gitimoni G (70kg), Sanamacha C (75kg), Naina (80kg), Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg)

Men: Rishi S (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), Anmol (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Deepak (70kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Sawan G (+90kg). IANS

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