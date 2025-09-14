Minakshi Hooda Punches her Way to Final World Boxing Championship

LONDON: Minakshi Hooda put up a dominating performance to march into the women’s 48 summit clash at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Saturday.

A day after Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran defeated Omailyn Alcala and Seyma Duztas in 57kg and +80kg semifinals respectively with an identical 5-0 verdict, Minakshi followed suit against Worlds silver medallist Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia in a last-four bout and became the third Indian woman to make it to a gold medal match.

A 2022 Asian championships silver medallist in the 52kg weight class, long ranger Minakshi attacked early with an assortment of jabs and combinations. A solid right blow floored Altantsetseg and inflicted a standing count on her as the Indian impressed all the five judges in the first round.

The Mongolian showed her aggressive intent by landing straight shots, but Minakshi’s excellent movement and fluid action, combined with power and precision, won her another unanimous round.

Dancing around the ring and delivering her counters, the Indian denied Altantsetseg any scope to execute her plans in the third and final round and sailed into the final.

The 24-year-old Indian will lock horns with Kazakhstan’s Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay in a battle for the title. Agencies

