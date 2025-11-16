Minakshi Hooda to lead India on Day 1 of World Boxing Cup Finals

Greater Noida: The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 officially come to life on Saturday in Greater Noida, the opening ceremony kicking off what promises to be a landmark week in global boxing after the draw delivered India a mix of strong opportunities and high-pressure tests, with World Champion Minakshi Hooda, Preeti, Narender Berwal and Ankush Phangal leading the hosts’ campaign on the opening day of competitions.

India’s campaign opens with a high-stakes opener as World Championships Liverpool 2025 gold medallist Minakshi (48kg) collides with Kazakhstan’s Bolat Akbota, followed by a tense, tactical showdown between Preeti (54kg) and Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova, a former Youth World champion and an Asiad medal to her name– the winner of this bout will be earning a blockbuster meeting against Olympic medalist and top seed, Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei.

The men’s draw brings equally fierce action, featuring a high-octane clash between Ankush Phangal (80kg) and Japan’s Go Wakaya, a silver medalist from the previous iteration of the World Boxing Cup Finals in Sheffield, known for his range and quickness. Meanwhile, Narender Berwal (90+kg), the Asian Games and World Cup bronze medallist, will lock into a power-packed quarterfinal against Ukraine’s King’s Cup 2025 gold medalist Andrii Khaletskyi.

Later in the tournament, Brazil World Cup gold medallist Hitesh is primed for a marquee 70kg battle with top seed Sewon Okazawa, as two-time World Champ Nikhat Zareen dives straight into a semifinal showdown with Uzbek Ganieva Gulsevar. IANS

