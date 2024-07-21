Mindset was always there to be ready for any challenge coming my way, says Deepti Sharma

Dambulla: Off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who picked 3-20 in India’s comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan to begin their 2024 Women’s Asia Cup on a high, said her mindset during the game was to be ready for any challenge coming her way.

Deepti was the pick of the bowlers in a top-notch performance as India bowled out Pakistan for just 108 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. “It felt really good as we have been working on it as a bowling unit for a long time. Personally, it feels very great as I bowled as per the planning done.”

“Mindset was always there to be ready for any challenge coming my way. When you are already ready for anything, then some things begin to look easy for you while bowling. For execution, I had it in my mind to bowl as per the conditions and how the wicket behaves. I bowled in right areas, so it felt really good,” said Deepti in a video posted on ‘BCCI Women’ X handle.

Deepti, who also took Player of the Match award, said it was a moment of double happiness for her to be awarded in playing a leading hand in India’s win. “When I bowl in the warm-up before the match, it helps a lot in keeping the mind ready and getting the confidence before bowling the first ball of the game.”

“Getting the Player of the Match award was an amazing feeling as you are always to look for ways to make the team win. I am always seeking to make contributions for helping the side be victorious and getting the award for it leads to double happiness.”

With over ten years of playing international cricket, Deepti said the only change for her has been her ability to be quick in decision-making. “I came in as a 19-year-old and now I feel like I have got the experience of playing a lot of matches – like what kind of deliveries you have to bowl in the match and how to react in face of challenges in a game.”

“The mindset has changed a lot too, like thinking about the game and things around it. I haven’t changed much; I am just the same – just that quick decision making is the only change.”

India will next face Nepal in their second Group A game of the Asia Cup on Sunday. After the game ended, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur talked about how conditions were in her favour to pick 2-14. “Everyone was hoping for a good start for us in the tournament against Pakistan, and it happened. My approach was very simple. The weather was very favourable, along with the winds blowing around. I was able to execute my preparation well.”

She also stressed on how important it was for India to make Asia Cup count, considering Women’s T20 World Cup happens in Bangladesh in October. “This Asia Cup is definitely important, as we have only this series before the T20 World Cup. We don’t have any other series after this, and then focus on only preparation.”

“We will learn a lot from here, as we will have similar conditions and wickets from here in Bangladesh. It will be good for us to prepare as much as possible for the World Cup via Asia Cup,” concluded Renuka. IANS

