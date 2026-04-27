Mirabai Chanu likely to miss Asian Weightlifting Championships

NEW DELHI: Olympics and World championships medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is set to miss the Asian Championships, to be held at Gandhinagar from May 12 to 17, due to a shoulder issue, according to reliable sources. Mirabai had picked up the shoulder issue during the National Championships at Modinagar earlier this year. Even though she is on the path of recovery, there is strong apprehension that pushing her to cut weight for three competitions in five months to compete in 48kg may take a toll on the elite athlete. Agencies

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