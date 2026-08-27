Mirabai Chanu sets sights on Asian Games challenge

New Delhi: As the thirst for a maiden Asian Games medal gets stronger every day, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is leaving no stone unturned to win the only global medal that has eluded the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist. Staying injury-free ahead of the September 19-October 4 Games in Aichi-Nagoya remains Mirabai’s topmost priority.

Two men who have been part of Mirabai’s stellar journey have been her coach Vijay Sharma and American strength and conditioning coach Dr Aaron Horschig. The association with Dr Horschig started in November 2020 and continues till today.

“We have a video call every Thursday with him and we discuss everything about training, recovery and the next steps. Everything is reviewed to the finest detail and since Dr Horschig was a weightlifter himself, he knows every muscle in the body. This constant review has kept me in shape,” Mirabai told SAI Media.

The quest for the Asian Games has been relentless. Mirabai and team did not waste a day after winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this time. The CWG organisers had dismantled the weightlifting hall but Mirabai, Sharma and physio Rohit Chhabria found a gymnasium and paid for a training session in Glasgow.

“I was straight back to training at Modinagar. In fact, I did not go home (in Manipur) and I have set myself a challenge ‘no going home till I win a medal at the Asian Games,’” said Mirabai.

Injuries have jinxed Mirabai’s quest for an Asian Games medal. At the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, Mirabai finished fourth in the 49 kg category after a hip and thigh injury ruined her campaign in the snatch section itself. In the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Mirabai was ruled out with a severe back injury. (IANS)

Also Read: Arshdeep Happy With Rhythm After Rare Red-Ball Outing in Duleep Trophy