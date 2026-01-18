Mirra Andreeva downs Mboko to claim Adelaide International title

Adelaide: Mirra Andreeva continued her impressive start to the season by capturing the Adelaide International title, defeating fellow teenager Victoria Mboko 6–3, 6–1 to build momentum ahead of the Australian Open.

The 18-year-old Russian found herself trailing 3–0 early in the opening set against Mboko, who had enjoyed a standout run to the final, including a quarterfinal win over defending champion Madison Keys and a semifinal victory against Kimberly Birrell.

From that slow start, however, Andreeva took complete control of the match. Once settled, the World No. 8 rattled off nine straight games and claimed 12 of the final 13, wrapping up the contest in just 64 minutes. The dominant performance secured Andreeva her fourth career WTA Tour title and her first at the WTA 500 level. Andreeva’s confident play was evident throughout the week, not just in the final. Over four matches in Adelaide, she registered 21 service breaks across just 63 games. Her serving was equally effective, winning 89 of 125 first-serve points, slightly above 71%. That level held firm in the championship match, where she broke Mboko five times and won 75% of her first-serve points, along with 67% on her second serve. She finished with 15 winners against 11 unforced errors, showcasing her composure and balance off both wings to keep Mboko under constant pressure. With the win, Andreeva is set to climb one place to No. 7 in the PIF WTA Rankings, moving ahead of Jasmine Paolini. IANS

