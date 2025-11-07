Mitchell Marsh admits India were ‘world-class’ after Australia crashed in chase

Carrara: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted his side fell short against a “world-class” Indian team after a dramatic batting collapse saw them lose the fourth T20I by 48 runs at Carrara Oval on Thursday.

"Walking off, I thought around 167 was par on that wicket. The wicket provided a few challenges with the bat. In those situations, you just need a couple of partnerships, and we weren’t able to build that. So, fair play to India, they’re a world-class team, especially in these conditions," Marsh said after the match.

"In an ideal world, you’d have your full-strength side every game, but some of the boys have a big series coming up. We also like giving guys opportunities leading into a World Cup. More opportunities, guys get in games like this with high pressure, I think it's great," Marsh added when asked about Australia’s rotation policy.

It was a complete bowling performance from India, who showed adaptability and composure on a tricky surface. For Marsh and his side, however, it was another frustrating evening where promise turned into collapse.

Australia will now head to Brisbane facing a must-win situation to finish the series on a positive note, while India will look to close out the series 3–1 with another all-round effort. IANS

