Mitchell Marsh leads by example as Australia wins New Zealand T20 series

Mount Maunganui: Captain Mitchell Marsh produced a blistering unbeaten 103 off 52 balls to secure Australia’s series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The 33-year-old struck seven sixes in his maiden hundred in T20Is as Australia overcame a top-order wobble and chased down a 157-run target with two overs to spare to complete a 2-0 series victory.

Australia, which won the opener by six wickets, was already assured of retaining the Chappell-Hadlee trophy when the second match was washed out.

Put into bat, New Zealand posted a middling 156-9, overcoming a jittery start after Josh Hazlewood removed Devon Conway and Tim Robinson inside five overs.

Opener Tim Seifert (48) top-scored for New Zealand, while skipper Michael Bracewell (26) and Jimmy Neesham (25) chipped in with cameos to take New Zealand past the 150-mark.

Sean Abbott (3-25) was pick of the Australian bowlers and Xavier Bartlett claimed two wickets.

New Zealand’s bowlers fought tooth and nail with Neesham (4-26) wrecking Australia’s top order to inject new drama into the match.

Five of Australia top six batters fell for single digit scores but player-of-the-match Marsh needed only 50 balls to bring up his hundred. Agencies

