Mitchell Starc becomes Test cricket’s most successful left-arm bowler, surpassing Rangana Herath

Darwin: Veteran Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc surpassed Sri Lanka great Rangana Herath to become the most successful left-arm bowler in the history of Test cricket.

Starc reached the landmark during the opening Test against Bangladesh at Marrara Cricket Ground when he dismissed opener Shadman Islam. The wicket took his Test tally to 434, moving him one clear of Herath’s 433 wickets.

The milestone came in Starc’s 106th Test and added another significant achievement to an already decorated career. He is now level with former India captain Kapil Dev on 434 Test wickets and is closing in on South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn, who sits 10th on the all-time list with 439 scalps.

Starc needs six more wickets to move past Steyn and enter the top 10 of Test cricket’s leading wicket-takers.

The Australian’s achievement also strengthens his position at the top of the left-arm wicket-taking charts. Herath is second with 433 wickets, followed by Pakistan great Wasim Akram with 414. New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori has 362, while Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas has 355. India’s Ravindra Jadeja is sixth among left-arm bowlers with 348 Test wickets. IANS

Also Read: ‘Ball goes soft after 25–30 overs’: Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Tests