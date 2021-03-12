Mithali Raj Becomes 1st Indian Woman Cricketer to Score 10,000 International Runs

NEW DELHI: Women's Indian Cricket team's captain Mithali Raj on March 12 became the first woman cricketer from India and the second overall in the world to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket.

According to reports, Mithali's knock of 36 runs against South Africa in the third ODI took her career tally to 10,001 runs at an average of 46.73 on March 12.



The 38-year-old Indian Captain has so far scored 6,974 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 50.53; 2,364 runs in T20Is at 37.52; and 663 runs in Test cricket at 51.00.



Meanwhile, she has also scored a whopping 75 half-centuries and eight centuries.



It is to be mentioned that Mithali is India's all-time highest run-scorer in ODIs and T20Is and the fourth highest in Tests behind Sandhya Agarwal (1,110 runs), Shanta Rangaswamy (750) and Shubhangi Kulkarni (700).



Earlier, former England captain Charlotte Edwards was the only woman to have scored more than 10,000 runs in international cricket.



Speaking to the media ahead of the third ODI, India opener Smriti Mandhana had reflected on the significance of Raj reaching the milestone.



"Getting to 10,000 runs first or second is a huge thing," Mandhana said. "She is the first Indian to do that, so I think it is something that shows how consistent she has been throughout her career. We have looked up to her, definitely a very proud feeling for all of us in the team."



On the other hand, former Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10,000 runs in International Cricket."





Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement... 👏🏻

