Mizoram NCC U-17 Girls Storm into Subroto Cup Final After 2-1 Win over Chhattisgarh

Kolkata: The NCC School Under-17 Girls Football Team from Aizawl, Mizoram, representing the Shillong-based NCC Directorate of North Eastern Region, has stormed into the finals of the 65th Subroto Cup (Junior Girls category). The team defeated Chhattisgarh 2-1 in the semi-final and will face Jharkhand in the final on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The 65th edition of the Subroto Cup has brought together 106 teams across categories, with matches played in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Till 1997, the tournament was conducted only for the Boys U-17 category. IANS

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