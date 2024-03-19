Mizoram stuns Punjab to seal quarterfinal berth of 14th Senior Women Hockey National Championship

Pune: Hockey Mizoram stunned Hockey Punjab 4-2 to take the seventh spot in the quarterfinals of the 14th Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunager, Pimpri on Monday. The win enabled Hockey Mizoram to top Pool F with three wins from as many games ahead of Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Rajasthan.

Lalrinpuii (6th, 9th minutes) struck a brace, while skipper H Lalruatfeli (26th) and Marina Lalramnghaki (54th) converted two penalty corners for the winning side. Hockey Punjab’s goals came from sticks of Taranpreet Kaur (35th) and Rajwinder Kaur (51st), both from penalty corners.

Hockey Mizoram, thus, joined Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal in the knock-out round, with one more spot up for grabs from Pool G. In the quarterfinals, Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Hockey Bengal, Hockey Jharkhand will play Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Haryana will clash against Hockey Association of Odisha. (IANS)

