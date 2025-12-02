Moeen Ali announces Pakistan Super League participation

NEW DELHI: Former England international Moeen Ali has announced that he will participate in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), meaning that he will miss the IPL 2026 season. A veteran of 92 T20Is for England, the 38-year-old becomes the second overseas player in quick succession to announce his participation in the tournament after Faf du Plessis made a similar announcement last week. Agencies

Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins bowled two quick spells in the nets and also batted on both Sunday evening and the following afternoon. IANS

Also Read: Usman Khawaja remains short of full fitness ahead of Gabba Test