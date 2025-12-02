Sports

Moeen Ali announces Pakistan Super League participation

Former England international Moeen Ali has announced that he will participate in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
NEW DELHI: Former England international Moeen Ali has announced that he will participate in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), meaning that he will miss the IPL 2026 season. A veteran of 92 T20Is for England, the 38-year-old becomes the second overseas player in quick succession to announce his participation in the tournament after Faf du Plessis made a similar announcement last week.  Agencies

Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins bowled two quick spells in the nets and also batted on both Sunday evening and the following afternoon. IANS

