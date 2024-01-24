Mohamed Salah to miss 3-4 weeks after Muscle Injury during AFCON

London: Premier League leaders Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is more serious than first thought, with the player’s agent saying the Egyptian could be ruled out for “21-28 days”. The forward sustained an injury during the first half of his nation’s group-stage fixture against Ghana last Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations and was initially ruled out for just two games. IANS

