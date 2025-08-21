Mohamed Salah wins record third PFA Player of the Year award

Manchester: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been voted the 2024-25 Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year. The Egyptian became the first person to receive the prize for a third time, following his successes in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Salah topped the polling of his fellow professionals from this year's six-man shortlist – which included clubmate Alexis Mac Allister – to make it the 10th occasion a Red has claimed the prestigious honour.

The recipient of the 2024-25 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards, the 33-year-old has been recognised again for his incredible output in the previous campaign.

On the way to collecting a second Premier League winner's medal, Salah produced 34 goals and 23 assists from his 52 appearances in all competitions.

Forty-seven of those goal involvements came in the league as the ever-present forward equalled the competition's all-time record for that statistic, adding another Golden Boot and Playmaker prize to his individual honours list.

Terry McDermott (1979-80), Sir Kenny Dalglish (1982-83), Ian Rush (1983-84), John Barnes (1987-88), Steven Gerrard (2005-06), Luis Suarez (2013-14) and Virgil van Dijk (2018-19) are the others to have been named Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year while at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Salah was among the five Liverpool players named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for 2024-25.

Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah secured a spot in the annual XI, which is voted for by the country’s professional players and was announced at a ceremony in Manchester.

Van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Salah helped the Reds clinch the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first campaign as head coach.

Slot's men sealed first place with four matches to spare and went on to amass 84 points, delivering the club a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.

Summer signing Kerkez, meanwhile, earned his berth in the team based on his form for AFC Bournemouth, producing five assists and two goals from his 38 league starts in 2024-25. IANS

PFA Player of the Year Winners (since 2000)

Season Winner Club

2000–01 Teddy Sheringham Manchester United

2001–02 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United

2002–03 Thierry Henry Arsenal

2003–04 Thierry Henry Arsenal

2004–05 John Terry Chelsea

2005–06 Steven Gerrard Liverpool

2006–07 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

2007–08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

2008–09 Ryan Giggs Manchester United

2009–10 Wayne Rooney Manchester United

2010–11 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur

2011–12 Robin van Persie Arsenal

2012–13 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur

2013–14 Luis Suarez Liverpool

2014–15 Eden Hazard Chelsea

2015–16 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City

2016–17 N’Golo Kante Chelsea

2017–18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool

2018–19 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool

2019–20 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City

2020–21 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City

2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool

2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City

2023–24 Phil Foden Manchester City

2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool

