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Mohammad Rizwan submits response to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

Mohammad Rizwan responds to the NCCIA questionnaire, seeking details of allegations and questioning why the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit was not involved.
Mohammad Rizwan
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New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has submitted his response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) questionnaire, while questioning the basis of the agency's inquiry against him.

In his response, the wicketkeeper-batter also requested details of the allegations against him and questioned why the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit was not tasked with probing the matter.  "As a cricketer, I have served the Pakistan team to the best of my ability," Rizwan stated in his response as quoted by Samaa TV.   (IANS)

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Mohammad Rizwan
National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’,
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