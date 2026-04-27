Mohammedan Sporting Hold SC Delhi to 2-2 Draw in ISL 2025-26 Clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi: T. Adison Singh and Hira Mondal scored a goal each as Mohammedan Sporting Club came from behind twice and secured a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The result means Mohammedan pick up their third consecutive point, taking their tally to three from ten matches. However, they remain at the bottom of the table. SC Delhi, meanwhile, moved to 10th place with nine points from as many matches. IANS

Also Read: FC Goa end 11-year Guwahati drought with 2-0 win over NorthEast United in ISL clash