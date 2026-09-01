Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with win over Marseille as Paris FC surge to second

PARIS: AS Monaco moved to the top of the Ligue 1 standings after a 2-0 win over Marseille on Sunday. Meanwhile, former Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior’s Paris FC thumped Nice 3-0.

German striker Paris Brunner found the back of the net twice for Monaco, which remains the only team to have a hundred per cent record in the league after two matches.

For Paris FC, Malian striker Lassine Sinayoko opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 20 minutes. Samir Chergui doubled the lead after a quick counterattack before Vincent Marchetti completed the scoring late on to take the side to second place.

A brace from Esteban Lepaul, including a winner from the spot deep into injury time, helped Rennes up to fifth with a 3-2 win over Le Mans. Agencies

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