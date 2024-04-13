Monte Carlo Masters-Novak Djokovic into record 77th Masters semis

Monte Carlo: Novak Djokovic secured his record 77th Masters semi-final by defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets in Monte Carlo on Friday.

The 36-year-old world number one navigated through a challenging quarter-final, clinching victory with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-4. This marks his first appearance in the last-four in the principality since 2015, the year he clinched his second title at the tournament.

Djokovic is set to face either Casper Ruud of Norway or France's Ugo Humbert in the quest for a spot in Sunday's final.

"It was tough for both of us. He is one of the quickest players on tour. He gets a lot of balls back that normally 99 percent of other players don't," said Djokovic who avenged his loss to De Minaur at the United Cup in January.

"He did not surprise me with several passing shots. Particularly in the second set when I was up a break.

"But he said at the net it was ugly. The second set I think it was. We didn't play at the high level and made a lot of unforced errors, him and I, and a lot of breaks of serve. It is kind of expected on clay but maybe not this many. But a win is a win and I am happy to be through."

Saturday's other semi-final sees Australian Open champion and world number two Jannik Sinner face two-time Monte Carlo winner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In-form Sinner took his 2024 record to 25 wins and just one loss with a gruelling 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 victory over 2023 runner-up Holger Rune.

Greek 12th seed Tsitsipas breezed past Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic had appeared on course for a comfortable afternoon under the sweltering Riviera sun against 11th seeded De Minaur.

After pocketing the first set, he was quickly 2-0 ahead in the second.

However, five successive breaks of serve followed as the top seed saw leads of 3-1 and 4-2 retrieved by his opponent who clawed back to 4-4. Djokovic held for 5-4 and secured his fifth break of the match in the 10th game to claim victory to move two wins away from a 41st career Masters title. Agencies

