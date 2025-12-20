Morocco clinch second FIFA Arab Cup 2025 title

Lusail: Morocco prevailed 3-2 over Jordan after extra-time to clinch the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 title on a rainy Thursday night at the Lusail stadium in Qatar.

Abderrazak Hamdallah bagged a brace with Oussama Tannane on target for the winning side, while Ali Olwan scored twice for the Jordanians.

Although not the first team, this set of Moroccan players led by coach Tarik Sektioui showed the country’s depth ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, where Walid Regragui and Co. would hope to better their fourth-placed finish from the last edition. Agencies

Also Read: Chinese tennis player Renlong banned 12 years for match-fixing spree