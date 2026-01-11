Morocco, Senegal reach CAF Africa Cup of Nations semis

Rabat: Host Morocco won over Cameroon 2-0, and Senegal defeated Mali 1-0 on Friday to book the first two tickets to the semifinals in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.

At Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock for Morocco in the 26th minute, while Ismael Saibari sealed the win with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box in the 74th minute. Morocco were beaten by Cameroon in the semi-finals the last time they hosted AFCON in 1988, but things took a different course on Friday night.

Morocco, Africa’s top-ranked nation and World Cup semifinalists in 2022, are under enormous pressure to win the trophy in front of their own fans, half a century after their last continental title. Co

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said they were on course to achieve that dream.

“We need to just keep going one game at a time. We have not done anything yet,” said Regragui, who nevertheless also hailed a “historic” victory after the match.

“Moroccans have not seen their team in the semi-final of an AFCON for 22 years. They deserve it, but we need to keep our feet on the ground and make it even more historic,” he was quoted as saying by the local media.

In the last-four stage, Morocco will face the winner of Saturday’s clash between Algeria and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal of the match for Senegal in the 27th minute at Tangier’s Grand Stadium. During this fiercely contested West African derby, Mali were reduced to ten men when their captain, Yves Bissouma, was sent off in added time at the end of the first half. IANS

