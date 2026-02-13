Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden T20 World Cup win

Mumbai: Italy trounced Nepal by 10 wickets to record a historic first-ever win in the men's T20 World Cup, producing a clinical show in only the second match of their maiden appearance in the competition, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

After their spinners ruled the roost to bowl Nepal out for a paltry 123, brothers Anthony Mosca (62 not out) and Justin Mosca (60 not out) put on a ruthless unbeaten opening stand to crush the Rhinos, who failed to live up to the expectations.

Chasing 124, Italy knocked off the runs with 7.2 overs to spare.

Younger of the two, Justin smashed three sixes and five fours to make 60 not out off 44 balls, while Anthony too cashed in on a deflated Nepal bowlers, clobbering six sixes and three fours to score 62 not out off only 32 balls.

It was only the second match in T20 World Cup history for Italy, who had lost the tournament opener to Scotland by a massive 73 runs in Kolkata.

Nepal, who were touted favourites for this clash after their enormous effort against England at the same venue, cut a sorry figure.

None of their batters could find a way to counter Italy's accurate spin bowling and fielding, while they inexplicably held their best spinner Sandeep Lamichhane back for most of the Powerplay.

By the time Lamichhane, who has featured in various T20 tournaments including the Indian Premier League, was introduced into the attack, Italian openers had knocked 58 runs off from the modest target.

Brief scores: Nepal all out for 123 in 19.3 overs (Aasif Sheikh 27, Rohit Paudal 23; Crishan Kalugamage 3-18, Ben Manenti 2-9) lost to Italy 124/0 in 12.4 overs (Justin Mosca 60*, Anthony Mosca 62*) beat by 10 wickets. Agencies

