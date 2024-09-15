Moving up the order has given me more responsibility and more time to bat: Liam Livingstone

New Delhi: England’s explosive batter Liam Livingstone made his 50th T20I appearance memorable with a superb innings leading the charge for a series-levelling win for the hosts’ over Australia at Cardiff.

After the game ended, Livingstone credited his heroics to going up the batting order, giving him more responsibility and time to unleash a carnage on bowlers’. “Moving up the order has been nice, it’s given me a bit more responsibility, more time to bat. I enjoy the responsibility. It’s not easy coming in at six or seven, it’s hard to get into a rhythm so moving up the order has been nice. I feel like I’m in decent nick with bat and ball,” he said.

Post the series opener at Southampton, Livingstone had talked about his struggles with form and fitness in the last few years. But his breath-taking carnage at Cardiff, laced with five sixes and six boundaries signalled the start of the all-rounder finding his groove in the shortest format for England.

“I feel like I’m getting my body back to normal. The last couple of years have taught me a lot of life lessons. I’m enjoying my cricket, it’s nice to play with a smile on my face, and that’s the main thing. I’ve had a tough couple of years, so it’s nice to be out here with a smile on my face,” he added. IANS

